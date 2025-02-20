Sign up
Previous
111 / 365
Breeched!
This was taken about two years later than yesterday’s image.
https://365project.org/thistle_01/365/2025-02-19
As you can see William now has short trousers on his sailer suit. The girl on the left is my mother and the one on the right her cousin.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Tags
children
,
dresses
,
trousers
,
for2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful looking photo.
February 20th, 2025
