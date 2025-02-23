Previous
Lonely Fossil by thistle_01
114 / 365

Lonely Fossil

My Grandaughter spotted this in a garden wall on her way to school.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking textures.
February 23rd, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful wall
February 23rd, 2025  
Dave ace
Great find and textures
February 23rd, 2025  
