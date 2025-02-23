Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
114 / 365
Lonely Fossil
My Grandaughter spotted this in a garden wall on her way to school.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
114
photos
39
followers
47
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd December 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wall
,
textures
,
fossil
,
for2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking textures.
February 23rd, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful wall
February 23rd, 2025
Dave
ace
Great find and textures
February 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close