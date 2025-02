Brass Monkeys

This was taken at the hospital through a window. Hence the reflections. It creates a lot of interest especially at night.

Sculptured by Bruce Munro.

Brass Monkeys comprises of a pyramid of 10 x 60cm diameter clear acrylic spheres which are capped with a spun steel plate and packed full with 13 x clear smaller spheres, individually threaded with a double fibre optic cable which conceals the 150w colour changing light source. These spheres pulse through a range of cool blue and white tones.