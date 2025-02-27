Previous
Abandoned by thistle_01
Abandoned

Found these on my way back from taking grandaughter to school. Thought it would be interesting to try it in black and white.
Jo

@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks very pretty and I like the lighting.
February 27th, 2025  
