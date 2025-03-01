Previous
Waiting at the start

Our local rowing club held a regatta today and these rowers were waiting at the start. They were lucky we had such a glorious day for the first day of spring
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Marj ace
The vibrant colors of the coats look like the rainbow. Well done !
March 1st, 2025  
