120 / 365
Waiting at the start
Our local rowing club held a regatta today and these rowers were waiting at the start. They were lucky we had such a glorious day for the first day of spring
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
spring
river
rowing
Marj
ace
The vibrant colors of the coats look like the rainbow. Well done !
March 1st, 2025
