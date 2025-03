New Kid on the Block.

Pipkin is 10 weeks old, tiny, clever, affectionate and strong willed. I think he will be quite a challenge. I plan to train him

as a therapy dog and he’s very bright so as long as I don’t mess it up I think he will do well. His breeding is mixed. He is supposed to be half Pomeranian an half chihuahua. I’m not sure but it doesn’t matter.