122 / 365
Spring
Passed these celandines when I was out this morning. They are obviously enjoying the lovely weather we have been having the last few days
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Tags
yellow
flowers
celandine
Beryl Lloyd
So lovely =- reminds me of my childhood out in the country !
March 3rd, 2025
Agnes
Beautiful spring picture
March 3rd, 2025
