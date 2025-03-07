Sign up
No need to comment
The view while we waited for Doctors to diagnose problems with 2yr old grandson. Nothing specific probably a viral infection picked up at nursery. He was very unwell but very cooperative with Doctors.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Pat Knowles
Aw bless him….he must have been a bit scared too. So glad nothing serious! Our very young g children do scare us sometimes.
March 8th, 2025
