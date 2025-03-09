Previous
The first by thistle_01
128 / 365

The first

First dandelion I have seen in this area. There were no others anywhere about.
Thank you to all of you who have asked after my grandson. He seems about the same hopefully he will improve soon. He is worn out and so are his parents!
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great capture
March 9th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Great capturé.
March 9th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Beautiful yellow flower
March 9th, 2025  
Marj ace
Wishing all the best for your grandson's recovery.
Spectacular image.
March 9th, 2025  
Barb ace
Just now learning of your little grandson's illness... Praying for full and speedy recovery for him and for rest for his parents!
March 9th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Dandelions are so pretty. Great shot.
March 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact