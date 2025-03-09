Sign up
Previous
128 / 365
The first
First dandelion I have seen in this area. There were no others anywhere about.
Thank you to all of you who have asked after my grandson. He seems about the same hopefully he will improve soon. He is worn out and so are his parents!
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
6
0
John Falconer
ace
Great capture
March 9th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Great capturé.
March 9th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Beautiful yellow flower
March 9th, 2025
Marj
ace
Wishing all the best for your grandson's recovery.
Spectacular image.
March 9th, 2025
Barb
ace
Just now learning of your little grandson's illness... Praying for full and speedy recovery for him and for rest for his parents!
March 9th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Dandelions are so pretty. Great shot.
March 9th, 2025
