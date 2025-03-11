Previous
Again by thistle_01
130 / 365

This was taken from a bridge over a local footpath. In spite of local litterpickers spending some time clearing this up it very quickly happened again
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Pat Knowles ace
So very disheartening…why do people think they can do that. Such a disgusting mess. Doesn’t help when bin men on strike but that’s no excuse!
March 11th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
This makes me so sad, litter is everywhere at the moment.
March 11th, 2025  
