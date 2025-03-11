Sign up
130 / 365
This was taken from a bridge over a local footpath. In spite of local litterpickers spending some time clearing this up it very quickly happened again
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
2
0
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
130
photos
42
followers
48
following
35% complete
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
10th March 2025 11:22am
Tags
litter
,
curse
,
-11
Pat Knowles
ace
So very disheartening…why do people think they can do that. Such a disgusting mess. Doesn’t help when bin men on strike but that’s no excuse!
March 11th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
This makes me so sad, litter is everywhere at the moment.
March 11th, 2025
