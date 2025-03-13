Sign up
Previous
132 / 365
Lonely Daffodil
Spotted this lonely daffodil in my daughter in law’s garden. It was alone but hopefully next year there will be more
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
1
1
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
132
photos
42
followers
49
following
36% complete
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
12th March 2025 3:00pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
daffodil
Beverley
ace
So beautiful…
March 13th, 2025
