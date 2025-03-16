Sign up
135 / 365
Marathon Runners
A small section of the 15000 runners in the Bath half marathon this morning. It was sunny but very cold. However there were spectators all along the route with music playing, food, hot drinks and a great atmosphere.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
2
2
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
135
photos
42
followers
50
following
36% complete
View this month »
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th March 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marathon
,
runners
Dave
ace
Wow!
March 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, that is a lot of runners. Great capture that tells a story.
March 16th, 2025
