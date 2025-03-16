Previous
Marathon Runners by thistle_01
Marathon Runners

A small section of the 15000 runners in the Bath half marathon this morning. It was sunny but very cold. However there were spectators all along the route with music playing, food, hot drinks and a great atmosphere.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Dave ace
Wow!
March 16th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, that is a lot of runners. Great capture that tells a story.
March 16th, 2025  
