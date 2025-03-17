Previous
Just a Daffodil by thistle_01
136 / 365

Just a Daffodil

Love these double daffodils. Although there are lots of daffodils in full bloom in this area now. These double ones are still uncommon.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Jo

@thistle_01
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is very pretty.
March 17th, 2025  
