Magnolia Bud by thistle_01
Magnolia Bud

The magnolia trees here are converted in blooms at the moment. This bud was about to burst open
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Jo

@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
*lynn ace
gorgeous!
March 29th, 2025  
Sue Schaar
Very interesting
March 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very pretty
March 29th, 2025  
