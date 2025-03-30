Sign up
Previous
148 / 365
Waiting
A group of surfers waiting for the waves. My son was surfing today and took me with him. Only to spectate!! This is an amazing place.
https://www.thewave.com/
if you haven’t heard of this place it is worth following the link.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
2
2
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
Tags
water
,
wave
,
surfing
Barb
ace
Is your son out there amidst the waiting surfers? I admire their athleticism!
March 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Amazing… wow!
March 30th, 2025
