Waiting by thistle_01
148 / 365

Waiting

A group of surfers waiting for the waves. My son was surfing today and took me with him. Only to spectate!! This is an amazing place.
https://www.thewave.com/ if you haven’t heard of this place it is worth following the link.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
40% complete

Barb ace
Is your son out there amidst the waiting surfers? I admire their athleticism!
March 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Amazing… wow!
March 30th, 2025  
