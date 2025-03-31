Previous
Here come the Waves by thistle_01
149 / 365

Here come the Waves

The waves vary in size according to the ability of the class. The whole site including the wave machine is solar powered. There are two huge lakes one with much bigger waves for the experienced surfers.i posted the link yesterday.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
40% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great capture
March 31st, 2025  
Maxine Lathbury ace
Wow! My husband would love this
March 31st, 2025  
