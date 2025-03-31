Sign up
Previous
149 / 365
Here come the Waves
The waves vary in size according to the ability of the class. The whole site including the wave machine is solar powered. There are two huge lakes one with much bigger waves for the experienced surfers.i posted the link yesterday.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
2
0
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 31st, 2025
Maxine Lathbury
Wow! My husband would love this
March 31st, 2025
