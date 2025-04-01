Previous
Full Bloom by thistle_01
Full Bloom

This the bud I posted a few days ago. https://365project.org/thistle_01/365/2025-03-29 It’s now in full bloom and sadly will soon loose it’s petals. They flower for such a short time.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Jo

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
April 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Sublimely beautiful!
April 1st, 2025  
