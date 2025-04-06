Previous
Morning Observations by thistle_01
Morning Observations

Simba sits on this fence every morning studying the gardens. He then goes on patrol before going back to sleep
Jo

@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
