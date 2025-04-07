Previous
Cherry Blossom by thistle_01
Cherry Blossom

This tree stands outside the main entrance to the hospital. It is enjoyed by both patients and staff
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Charming
April 7th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so smothered!
April 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful ! - tree blossoms seem to excel this year !
April 7th, 2025  
