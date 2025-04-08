Sign up
Previous
156 / 365
No Peace
Came home from a busy morning. I was hoping to sit quietly in the garden for a while. It didn’t happen!!
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
6
0
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Tags
road
,
gas
,
workman
carol white
ace
Great storytelling image
April 8th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a lot if this sort of thing going on now. Roads being patched, houses being built it’s massive noisy upheaval.
April 8th, 2025
kali
ace
Hope they move on quickly and peace is restored
April 8th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a busy scene - all a lot of repairing roads and such at the moment after the winter ! Hope peace will be restored soon for you to have an hour or two in the garden in the sunshine !
April 8th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I can imagine the noise!
April 8th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Yikes… hope it’s fixed soon
April 8th, 2025
