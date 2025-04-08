Previous
No Peace by thistle_01
No Peace

Came home from a busy morning. I was hoping to sit quietly in the garden for a while. It didn’t happen!!
8th April 2025 8th Apr 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Jo
carol white ace
Great storytelling image
April 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a lot if this sort of thing going on now. Roads being patched, houses being built it’s massive noisy upheaval.
April 8th, 2025  
kali ace
Hope they move on quickly and peace is restored
April 8th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a busy scene - all a lot of repairing roads and such at the moment after the winter ! Hope peace will be restored soon for you to have an hour or two in the garden in the sunshine !
April 8th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I can imagine the noise!
April 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Yikes… hope it’s fixed soon
April 8th, 2025  
