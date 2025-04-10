Sign up
Young leaves
These sycamore leaves are such lovely colours when they first arrive
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
,
colours
