Riverside walk by thistle_01
159 / 365

Riverside walk

Just a quick shot on my walk back from the shops yesterday morning. Trying to post each day but falling behind with commenting as really busy at the moment. Will try to catch up!
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Barb ace
Lovely pathway along the water! I like the shadows!
April 11th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful place for a walk
April 11th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful along the riverside !
April 11th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely scene and capture
April 11th, 2025  
