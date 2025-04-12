Previous
House Hunting by thistle_01
160 / 365

House Hunting

Not a very good photograph but couldn’t resist a pictures of these two inspecting the burnt out remains of a narrow boat. They decided against it and went elsewhere
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
43% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
April 12th, 2025  
carol white ace
A cute capture and title
April 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Enchanting capture
April 12th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely shot !
April 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous shot… lovely reflections…great title too
April 12th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
all those reflections!
April 12th, 2025  
