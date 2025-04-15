Previous
Garlic flowers by thistle_01
163 / 365

Garlic flowers

The garlic is in full bloom on the river bank. I love cooking with garlic leaves but I leave these well alone. Too many dogs walk down the tow path!!
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very delightful
April 15th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they look fab!
April 15th, 2025  
