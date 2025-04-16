Sign up
Previous
164 / 365
Mahonia berries
I haven’t seen these berries before in spite of having a mahonia bush in a previous home I’m guessing the birds got there first. Apparently they are edible but quite tart. However they do make good jams jellies and cordial.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
2
0
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th April 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. I understand that these are not the nicest to eat especially raw. Just as you said.
April 16th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo…
April 16th, 2025
