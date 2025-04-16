Previous
Mahonia berries by thistle_01
Mahonia berries

I haven’t seen these berries before in spite of having a mahonia bush in a previous home I’m guessing the birds got there first. Apparently they are edible but quite tart. However they do make good jams jellies and cordial.
John Falconer ace
Great shot. I understand that these are not the nicest to eat especially raw. Just as you said.
April 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo…
April 16th, 2025  
