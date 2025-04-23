Previous
Unusual sight by thistle_01
172 / 365

Unusual sight

Passed this truck on my way to the dentist yesterday. Not a usual sight for this area!
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Jo

@thistle_01
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice one
April 25th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow and road registered!
April 25th, 2025  
Canada Gem
Cool! I love old trucks like this!
April 25th, 2025  
