And another! by thistle_01
175 / 365

And another!

This was parked just behind the truck I posted previously. Cheered up my visit to the dentist! I’m guessing they belong to the same person.
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beverley ace
Beautiful car full of character …I like the red on the wheels…
April 26th, 2025  
