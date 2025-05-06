Sign up
Previous
185 / 365
Help please
I have no idea what this is! I’m sure many of you will recognise it straight away. I just thought it looked unusual and quite pretty
6th May 2025
6th May 25
3
0
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
185
photos
46
followers
56
following
50% complete
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th May 2025 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
The flower looks like a common horse chestnut but the leaves look wrong:
https://www.treeguideuk.co.uk/horse-chestnut/
May 6th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow that's pretty! did you google the image?
May 6th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s so pretty, I’ll be interested to know what it is… beautiful
May 6th, 2025
