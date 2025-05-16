Previous
Hitchhiking by thistle_01
Hitchhiking

If you look carefully you can just see one of two cygnets hitching a ride on their mother’s back. I couldn’t get any closer without upsetting the parents. The other cygnets were swimming happily but these two needed a rest.
