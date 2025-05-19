Previous
It grew! by thistle_01
It grew!

This was a tiny plant from the local supermarket last year. It has grown and spread so quickly. I wasn’t even sure it would survive when I planted it out
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely mass of blue, Campanulas are so wonderful in flowering in a mass !
May 19th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Fantastic to see
May 19th, 2025  
