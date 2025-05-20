Previous
Just a Rose by thistle_01
Just a Rose

Passed this in a neighbour’s garden today. Just thought it was such a beautiful colour
Jo

Barb ace
Beautifully photographed!
May 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the background for for this beautiful rose
May 20th, 2025  
