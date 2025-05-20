Sign up
Previous
195 / 365
Just a Rose
Passed this in a neighbour’s garden today. Just thought it was such a beautiful colour
20th May 2025
20th May 25
2
2
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
195
photos
44
followers
54
following
53% complete
View this month »
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th May 2025 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Beautifully photographed!
May 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the background for for this beautiful rose
May 20th, 2025
