River Path by thistle_01
201 / 365

River Path

Lone walker on the river path. This is actually my route to the local supermarket. It is a shared path with cyclists and joggers. Usually it is busier than this but when it is quiet it is very peaceful
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
May 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Lovely silhouette Jo……looks a beautiful shopping route!
May 26th, 2025  
Sue Schaar
Beautiful pathway.
May 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely pathway !
May 26th, 2025  
