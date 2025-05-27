Sign up
Previous
203 / 365
My Favourite
I love this rose. It was already a well established climber when my son and his wife bought their house.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
4
2
Jo
Beryl Lloyd
Such a gorgeous "old-fashioned" cabbage rose ! fav
May 28th, 2025
Peter Dulis
pretty
May 28th, 2025
Hazel
It's very beautiful with the tightly packed petals and the graduated colour.
May 28th, 2025
Dorothy
Gorgeous!!! Hope it has a scent.
May 28th, 2025
