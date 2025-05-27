Previous
My Favourite by thistle_01
203 / 365

My Favourite

I love this rose. It was already a well established climber when my son and his wife bought their house.
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
55% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gorgeous "old-fashioned" cabbage rose ! fav
May 28th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
May 28th, 2025  
Hazel ace
It's very beautiful with the tightly packed petals and the graduated colour.
May 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous!!! Hope it has a scent.
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact