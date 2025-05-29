Previous
They are spreading!! by thistle_01
204 / 365

They are spreading!!

These Californian poppies are spreading so quickly. They are in the lane behind my house and have been flowering for weeks providing a wonderful splash of colour
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Jo

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great colours!
May 29th, 2025  
