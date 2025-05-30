Previous
Dandelion Clock by thistle_01
Dandelion Clock

This was such a pretty seed head and one the largest I’ve seen
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Jo

@thistle_01
@thistle_01
Pat Knowles ace
Wonderful head of seeds! Nature is amazing.
May 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely silver edges
May 30th, 2025  
