Rain damage by thistle_01
Rain damage

During the one day of rain we had this rose was damaged. However it is still a beautiful colour.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Jo

@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous and so beautifully captured ! fav
June 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Damage but looking beautiful
June 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Rose# always thrive… this is beautiful
June 1st, 2025  
