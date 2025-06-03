Previous
Multiflora Rose by thistle_01
208 / 365

Multiflora Rose

At least that what Google lens says. I spotted it in a nearby garden. It was climbing enthusiastically up a tree and covered in blossom
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
June 3rd, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful!
June 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
June 3rd, 2025  
carol white ace
Very pretty
June 3rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
They are lovely
June 3rd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
June 3rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Pretty climbing rose, white is not the usual colour for a climber is it….not that I know anything much about roses.
June 3rd, 2025  
