Previous
208 / 365
Multiflora Rose
At least that what Google lens says. I spotted it in a nearby garden. It was climbing enthusiastically up a tree and covered in blossom
3rd June 2025
3rd Jun 25
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
June 3rd, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Beautiful!
June 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
June 3rd, 2025
carol white
ace
Very pretty
June 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
They are lovely
June 3rd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
June 3rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Pretty climbing rose, white is not the usual colour for a climber is it….not that I know anything much about roses.
June 3rd, 2025
