Raindrops by thistle_01
212 / 365

Raindrops

We were forecast storms and high winds but have only had a few periods of not very heavy rain. The gardens and trees are delighted. The rain was gentle enough not too damage the flowers
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
