Dolphin Bridge by thistle_01
Dolphin Bridge

This bridge is just a few minutes away from my house. I am trying to find out a bit more about it’s history but so far have had little success
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beverley ace
Lovely to walk to… beautiful countryside
June 8th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
would be good to know more
June 8th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
What a lovely name for this pretty stone bridge.
June 8th, 2025  
