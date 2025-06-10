Previous
Coffee Time by thistle_01
Coffee Time

Well not really but this coffee shop had just closed for the day. The blackbird was checking for any left over delicacies
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beverley ace
Hope he got lucky…
June 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot - they are so busy feeding the young at the moment !
June 10th, 2025  
