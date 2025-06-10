Sign up
215 / 365
Coffee Time
Well not really but this coffee shop had just closed for the day. The blackbird was checking for any left over delicacies
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
2
1
Jo
@thistle_01
Beverley
ace
Hope he got lucky…
June 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot - they are so busy feeding the young at the moment !
June 10th, 2025
