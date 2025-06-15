Previous
Sunbathing by thistle_01
Sunbathing

This snake was sunning itself by the lock while the owner’s family took the boat through. There were actually two of them and they attracted a small crowd of passers by. Not me! Quick photo and I was off. I am not keen on snakes
Pat Knowles ace
Amazing to see them in such an open place…..they are so beautiful even though I’m not keen.
