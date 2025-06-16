Previous
Headless by thistle_01
220 / 365

Headless

Well not really. His head was in the shadow. His colours were amazing almost iridescent. They don’t really show up in this photo. However I wasn’t prepared to hang around to get a better shot!
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Brown ace
Oh my. Beautiful shot you are brave well done
June 16th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yikes. Great capture.
June 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact