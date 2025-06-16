Sign up
Previous
220 / 365
Headless
Well not really. His head was in the shadow. His colours were amazing almost iridescent. They don’t really show up in this photo. However I wasn’t prepared to hang around to get a better shot!
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
2
0
Jo
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Lisa Brown
Oh my. Beautiful shot you are brave well done
June 16th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
Yikes. Great capture.
June 16th, 2025
