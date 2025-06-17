Previous
Floating Garden by thistle_01
221 / 365

Floating Garden

Such a pretty garden on the roof of this narrow boat. I passed it on my way to the shops yesterday morning.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Delightful!
June 17th, 2025  
Maxine Lathbury ace
lovely
June 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely feeling of calmness… sooo lovely
June 17th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
June 17th, 2025  
haskar ace
Lovely shot.
June 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact