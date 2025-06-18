Previous
Whoops! by thistle_01
Whoops!

A close up from part of yesterday’s roof garden. The boat owner obviously has a great imagination and a sense of humour.
Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha ! so well spotted !
June 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I thought this was sooo fabulous… great to see a big capture of it.
June 19th, 2025  
