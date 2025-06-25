Previous
Lonely by thistle_01
Lonely

This lonely clematis flower was peeping through a garden fence. A Quick Look over the fence showed the plant in full bloom.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely clematis !
June 25th, 2025  
