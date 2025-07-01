Sign up
232 / 365
Shopping
I see this seagull regularly standing on the pub wall. It waits it’s opportunity then snatches food to take back to feed the young ones which are in the nest nearby.
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Jo
ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
232
photos
46
followers
53
following
63% complete
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
29th June 2025 10:42am
