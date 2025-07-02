Previous
Too Hot by thistle_01
Too Hot

Pipkin my hyperactive puppy has never slept during the day. This is the first time I have known him to lie down and sleep of his own accord
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
Beverley ace
What a gorgeous name… pipkin! Perfect… I really like your rug…pretty colours and pattern.
July 1st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
July 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Bless him - who would want to wear a fur coat in this heat !
July 1st, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Who would be a dig in summer! Like going out with a fur coat & no shoes! Let him sleep!
July 1st, 2025  
