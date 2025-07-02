Sign up
Previous
233 / 365
Too Hot
Pipkin my hyperactive puppy has never slept during the day. This is the first time I have known him to lie down and sleep of his own accord
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
4
0
Jo
@thistle_01
233
46
53
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st June 2025 3:52pm
Beverley
What a gorgeous name… pipkin! Perfect… I really like your rug…pretty colours and pattern.
July 1st, 2025
Peter Dulis
cute
July 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
Bless him - who would want to wear a fur coat in this heat !
July 1st, 2025
Pat Knowles
Who would be a dig in summer! Like going out with a fur coat & no shoes! Let him sleep!
July 1st, 2025
