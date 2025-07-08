Previous
Beautiful Buddleia by thistle_01
238 / 365

Beautiful Buddleia

Love the detail in these tiny flowers. These were growing wild by the river. Sadly no butterflies. They were too busy down with the nettles.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Jo

@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
Babs ace
So pretty what a mass of tiny flowers
July 7th, 2025  
