238 / 365
Beautiful Buddleia
Love the detail in these tiny flowers. These were growing wild by the river. Sadly no butterflies. They were too busy down with the nettles.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
7th July 2025 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
So pretty what a mass of tiny flowers
July 7th, 2025
