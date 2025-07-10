Previous
Italian Arum by thistle_01
239 / 365

Italian Arum

At least that what Google identified them as. I have seen any for years but remember them from childhood. I can’t remember what we called them.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Jo

Christine Sztukowski ace
Ooh looks like Christmas
July 9th, 2025  
Marj ace
A radiant red bloom against the variegated leaves.
July 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks so pretty ( and Christmassy ) amongst the variegated euonymus . commonly named "Jack in the Pulpit " Jo ! Fav
July 9th, 2025  
