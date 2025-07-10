Sign up
Previous
239 / 365
Italian Arum
At least that what Google identified them as. I have seen any for years but remember them from childhood. I can’t remember what we called them.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
3
2
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Ooh looks like Christmas
July 9th, 2025
Marj
ace
A radiant red bloom against the variegated leaves.
July 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks so pretty ( and Christmassy ) amongst the variegated euonymus . commonly named "Jack in the Pulpit " Jo ! Fav
July 9th, 2025
