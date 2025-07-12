Previous
Found it! by thistle_01
242 / 365

Found it!

Took Guss for a quiet early morning walk before it got too hot. However he managed to find a ball and then went to the nearby coffee cart. Drink of water and a biscuit then washed his ball in the water bowl!
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Jo

ace
@thistle_01
I was member of 365 for several years but family commitments meant I had to take a break. I thoroughly enjoyed my time here, learned...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact